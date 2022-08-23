Viborg vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Viborg will welcome West Ham United to the Viborg Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

The first leg in London last week ended in a 3-1 win for the Hammers, which has put them in pole position to reach the group stage. Gianluca Scamacca scored his first goal for West Ham in that game, with usual suspects Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen also netting.

Jakob Bonde Jensen scored a consolation goal for the Danish side to give themselves a fighting chance for their home leg. Viborg have kept a clean sheet in their two home games in qualifiers thus far and will look to make their home advantage count.

West Ham's poor run in the Premier League continued as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Viborg also suffered a 1-0 loss against Randers in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Viborg vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time across competitions last week.

Viborg form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

West Ham United form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Viborg vs West Ham United Team News

Viborg

Marokhy Ndione, Mikkel Andersen and Lamin Jawara missed the first leg due to injury and have not been able to recover in time to appear here. Ibrahim Said and Alassana Jatta did not receive their visa clearance in time for the first leg but are in contention to start the second leg.

Injured: Marokhy Ndione, Lamin Jawara, Mikkel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Ham United

Angelo Ogbonna started in the first leg, but his defensive partner Craig Dawson has not been able to prove his match fitness, so his involvement remains doubtful. Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee with an ankle injury, while Declan Rice is suspended and will not travel to Denmark.

Vladimir Coufal is also set to miss the game after suffering a concussion against Brighton at the weekend.

Injured: Nayef Aguerd, Vladimir Coufal

Doubtful: Craig Dawson

Suspended: Declan Rice

Unavailable: None

Viborg vs West Ham United Predicted XIs

Viborg (4-4-2): Lucas Pederson (GK); Mads Lauritsenn, Jacob Jensen, Nicolas Bürgy, Christian Sorensen; Justin Lonwijk, Clint Leemans, Jay-Jay Grot, Jan Žambůrek; Dan Aniyembe, Nils Mortimer

West Ham United (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola (GK); Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Thilo Kehrer; Flynn Downes, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen; Gianluca Scamacca

Viborg vs West Ham United Prediction

The Greens have no history in continental competition, while West Ham made it to the Europa League semifinals last season. The visitors have an aggregate lead and will fancy their chances of completing the job in Denmark.

Prediction: Viborg 1-1 West Ham United.

Edited by Bhargav