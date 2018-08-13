Video: Borussia Dortmund’s Jeremy Toljan sends out greetings to fans in India

Borussia Dortmund welcomed approximately 30,000 fans to their traditional annual BVB Season Opening at the iconic Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 11 August.

The BVB Season Opening offered a BVB Fan Fest outside the stadium with a lot of entertainment for kids and adults, besides live music, food, drinks and a lot more.

New Head coach Lucien Favre and his squad led by captain Marco Reus were presented to the fans inside the stadium in the evening following a Legends Game between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC.

Indian connection in the BVB squad

The Borussia Dortmund first team squad does also feature a young German talent, who has a special connection with India. Right-back Jeremy Toljan had the opportunity to visit the country and get a first-hand experience in May 2014.

The 24-year-old 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship winner and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist visited Delhi, Aizawl, Kolkata and Goa, besides featuring in a friendly match against a Mizoram XI.

Tough season ahead for Toljan

The Stuttgart-born footballer, who is can also play as a left-back, joined Dortmund ahead of the 2017/18 season and represented the club in 18 Bundesliga matches, 4 UEFA Champions League matches, 2 UEFA Europa League matches and 2 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) matches.

Toljan is set to face tough competition in the Dortmund squad in the new 2018/19 season with head coach Lucien Favre having various options on the left and right side of his defence.

Raphael Guerreiro and Marcel Schmelzer are first-choice on the left side, while Lukasz Piszczek would be an option on the right. Achraf Hakimi, who joined BVB on loan from Real Madrid, can play on both sides like Toljan.

But Toljan is ready to take on the fight to secure a position in the first eleven in the upcoming 2018/19 season.

A message to football fans in India

Jeremy Toljan appreciates the love and support for him and his iconic football club Borussia Dortmund, as the BVB defender sends out greetings to all fans in India.

