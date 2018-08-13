Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Video: Borussia Dortmund's Jeremy Toljan sends out greetings to fans in India

Chris Punnakkattu Daniel
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13 Aug 2018

Borussia Dortmund’s Jeremy Toljan sends out greetings to fans in India. (© CPD Football / arunfoot)
Borussia Dortmund’s Jeremy Toljan sends out greetings to fans in India. (© CPD Football / arunfoot)

Borussia Dortmund welcomed approximately 30,000 fans to their traditional annual BVB Season Opening at the iconic Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 11 August.

The BVB Season Opening offered a BVB Fan Fest outside the stadium with a lot of entertainment for kids and adults, besides live music, food, drinks and a lot more.

New Head coach Lucien Favre and his squad led by captain Marco Reus were presented to the fans inside the stadium in the evening following a Legends Game between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC.

Indian connection in the BVB squad

The Borussia Dortmund first team squad does also feature a young German talent, who has a special connection with India. Right-back Jeremy Toljan had the opportunity to visit the country and get a first-hand experience in May 2014.

The 24-year-old 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship winner and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist visited Delhi, Aizawl, Kolkata and Goa, besides featuring in a friendly match against a Mizoram XI.

Tough season ahead for Toljan

The Stuttgart-born footballer, who is can also play as a left-back, joined Dortmund ahead of the 2017/18 season and represented the club in 18 Bundesliga matches, 4 UEFA Champions League matches, 2 UEFA Europa League matches and 2 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) matches.

Toljan is set to face tough competition in the Dortmund squad in the new 2018/19 season with head coach Lucien Favre having various options on the left and right side of his defence.

Raphael Guerreiro and Marcel Schmelzer are first-choice on the left side, while Lukasz Piszczek would be an option on the right. Achraf Hakimi, who joined BVB on loan from Real Madrid, can play on both sides like Toljan.

But Toljan is ready to take on the fight to secure a position in the first eleven in the upcoming 2018/19 season.

A message to football fans in India

Jeremy Toljan appreciates the love and support for him and his iconic football club Borussia Dortmund, as the BVB defender sends out greetings to all fans in India.

Watch the video clip to listen to Jeremy Toljan’s message:

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Teams
Chris Punnakkattu Daniel
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a creative mind working in football management, consulting and media with close to 20 years of experience in football business and sports media. Consultancy, Project Management and Public Relations for professional football clubs, federations, media and corporates on (Indian) football such as Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, DFB, amongst many others. Indian football expert, writer and blogger. Former COO cum Assistant Editor-in-Chief of IndianFootball.Com and its parent company. #CPDFootball
