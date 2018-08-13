Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal for Juventus against Juventus B

In a friendly against Juventus B, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for his new club, Juventus, in Villar Perosa. The match is definitely not an official debut but it is nonetheless the first goal for the club.

It took Ronaldo just 8 minutes to enter the scoresheet. Starting alongside Ronaldo were Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentacur, Emre Can, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernadeschi.

Ronaldo played for 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time. The match ended at 5-0 as fans invaded the pitch after 70 minutes.

After the match. Ronaldo also thanked all his fans through a tweet.

"An exciting day, in a special atmosphere that tells the winning story of Juve. Thanks to all the fans for the great affection!"

Una giornata emozionante, in un’atmosfera speciale che racconta la storia vincente della Juve. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per il grande affetto! #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/odFWHqVFqp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 12, 2018

In case you didn't know:

After spending nine long years at Bernabeu, Ronaldo left Real Madrid for a fee of £88million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner's move to the Italian giants came just weeks after his overhead kick in Turin in ChampionsLeague.

“I felt surprised at the beginning. I am used to following Juve and I like the club, but since that moment I liked them even more," Ronaldo said in an interview with Juventus TV.

“I won't say it was the key point in my decision, but every detail helps. Maybe. Of course, it helps when you see the people like you, the supporters and club like you, the feeling is completely different.

“Unbelievable. I remember every day, that never happened to me before. In the Champions League against Juve, a quarter-final, you score a goal and see everyone in the stadium applaud you. It was an unbelievable feeling.

"I don't have a precise moment when I decided [to join]. During the years, we played a few times against Juve and I had a special feeling that the Italian supporters like Cristiano."

Final Say:

With the superstar's move to Juventus, the Italian giants will look to extend their dominance to Champions League.

A former Real Madrid star, Antonio Cassano, backed Ronaldo to score 40 goals a season and felt that Juventus have the Serie A title sewn up until 2022.

“It goes without saying now, Juventus have the Scudetto sewn up until 2022. CR7 will score at least 40 goals, while I only see Inter behind the Bianconeri.

“Juventus did a great deal by signing the second best player in the world. Of course, I still consider Lionel Messi to be the best, as I even named my son after him. Ronaldo will repay Juve not just in goals and results, but also in economic terms.

“I know Real Madrid well and all that counts, even for Florentino Perez, is the club. When the time came, they dumped the Brazilian Ronaldo and David Beckham, so I’m not surprised they treated Cristiano like that, too.

“CR7 is made for Juve. He’s like an extra-terrestrial in terms of fitness, as he loves hard work and never takes his foot off the gas. I’m sure he’ll get along well with Allegri, as Max is extraordinary when dealing with champions.

“Having said that, I don’t think Juve are the favourites to win the Champions League, as I’d give that to Barcelona.”

Even though the ex-Roma and AC Milan forward felt that Juventus are not the favorites to win the Champions League, one can clearly say that the Italian giants have improved their chances of becoming the European Champions after faltering at the final hurdle in 2017.