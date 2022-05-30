Vietnam vs Afghanistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Vietnam will host Afghanistan at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday for an international friendly.

It's their first game since wrapping up a disappointing World Cup campaign, where the Golden Star Warriors finished bottom of Group B in the third round after just one win from ten games.

However, on the bright side, Park Hang-seo's team have qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup, the first time the Southeast Asian outfit have secured back-to-back qualification for the tournament.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are yet to book their place in the competition and will be in action next month in the third round of qualifiers against India, Hong Kong and Cambodia in Group B.

Vietnam vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

The two teams have clashed only twice in history, with both meetings coming in the 2018 Asian Cup qualifiers ending in a draw.

The first meeting was a 1-1 stalemate in March 2017 before a goalless encounter eight months later.

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D.

Afghanistan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L.

Vietnam vs Afghanistan Team News

Vietnam

The Golden Warriors have called up 23 players for their friendly against Afghanistan.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is the only foreign-based player of the lot, plying his trade with Japanese side Cerezo Osaka.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Afghanistan

The Lions of Khorasan have named 22 players for the Vietnam clash, 13 of whom are based in Europe.

Goalkeeper Hellal Hosainie and midfielder Habibulla Askar are in line to make their international debuts.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vietnam vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs

Vietnam (5-4-1): Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh; Hồ Tấn Tài, Nguyễn Đức Chiến, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Adriano Schmidt, Quế Ngọc Hải; Nguyễn Quang Hải, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Phạm Tuấn Hải; Nguyễn Tiến Linh.

Afghanistan (4-2-3-1): Ovays Azizi; David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Najim Haidary, Milad Intezar; Abassin Alikhil, Noor Husin; Faysal Shayesteh, Farshad Noor, Adam Najem; Norlla Amiri.

Vietnam vs Afghanistan Prediction

Vietnam have quality options in their squad in all areas and have given teams like Japan and China a tough run for their money this year.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, haven't played many games recently, making them a disjointed bunch.

The Golden Star Warriors also have the home advantage here, so they should have no issues dispatching the Lions of Khorasan.

Prediction: Vietnam 1-0 Afghanistan.

