Vietnam vs Australia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Australia visit the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday for a clash with Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Socceroos drubbed China 3-0 in Doha earlier in the week, kicking off the third round with a bang.

Head coach Graham Arnold's side are currently in top position in Group B after round one.

More importantly, the victory was their ninth consecutive win in the qualifiers, demonstrating how unstoppable they've been in the campaign.

Vietnam, meanwhile, were left to rue a third consecutive defeat after Saudi Arabia belted out a 3-1 thumping.

Vietnam vs Australia Head-To-Head

Australia's previous two clashes with the side came when Vietnam still played as 'South Vietnam'.

The Socceroos won both games with 1-0 scorelines.

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Australia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Vietnam vs Australia Team News

Vietnam

Right-back Do Duy Manh was suspended from the clash after getting off against Saudi Arabia in the last game. Youngster Ho Tan Tai might come into his place.

Cerezo Osaka goalkeeper Dang Van Lam might also start in between the sticks, relegating Bui Tan Truong to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: Do Duy Manh

Unavailable: None

Australia

Martin Boyle was forced off with an injury during the game against China and will not feature on Tuesday.

Maty Ryan, who started in goal in that game, might be given a rest with three more goalkeepers aiming for a start.

Mitch Duke and former Huddersfield player Aaron Mooy both impressed off the bench last time. Head coach Graham Arnold might bring them into the XI should he decide to shake things up a little.

Injured: Martin Boyle

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vietnam vs Australia Predicted XI

Vietnam (4-3-3): Dang Van Lam; Ho Tan Tai, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Que Ngoc Hai, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Trong Hoang; Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh, Phan Van Duc.

Australia (4-3-3): Danny Vukovic; Callum Elder, Harry Souttar, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; Aaron Mooy, Ajdin Hrustic, Tom Rogic; Awer Mabil, Mitchell Duke, Riley McGree.

Vietnam vs Australia Prediction

Vietnam are currently on a low ebb. Back-to-back defeats have exposed their frailties, especially in the defense, which has conceded six times in these defeats.

Australia have the arsenal to capitalize on this weakness and come away with a victory.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-2 Australia

Edited by Peter P