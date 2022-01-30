Vietnam vs China PR prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam will welcome China PR to the My Dinh National Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The two sides suffered defeats in their respective qualifiers last week. The hosts fell to a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Australia, with Tom Rogic and Craig Godwin both scoring and assisting one goal each in the rout.

China suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Japan. Yuya Osako's first-half penalty was added to by Junya Ito's strike just past the hour mark.

The defeat saw the Chinese eliminated from the running for automatic qualification. They currently sit in fifth spot in Group B on five points while Vietnam are bottom of the table on zero points.

Vietnam vs China PR Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth international meeting between the two sides and China were victorious in each of the previous seven clashes against Những Chiến Binh Sao Vàng.

Their most recent fixture came in October when China PR secured a 3-2 victory on home turf. The thrilling game saw all five goals come after the break, with Wu Lei scoring a brace, including the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Vietnam form guide: L-D-L-W-D

China PR form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Vietnam vs China PR Team News

Vietnam

Vietnam called up 24 players to dispute the qualifiers against Australia and China.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

China PR

Coach Li Xiaopeng named a final 28-man squad to dispute January's qualifiers against Japan and Vietnam.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vietnam vs China PR Predicted XI

Vietnam Predicted XI (3-5-3): Bùi Tấn Trường (GK); Bùi Tiến Dũng, Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy, Vũ Văn Thanh; Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Phan Văn Đức, Trần Minh Vương; Nguyễn Công Phượng, Phạm Tuấn Hải

China PR Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling (GK); Zhang Linpeng, Yu Dabao, Zheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao; Hao Junmin, Wu Xi, Zhang Xizhe; Wu Lei, Zhang Yuning, Wei Shihao

Vietnam vs China PR Prediction

Vietnam have already been eliminated from the race for FIFA World Cup qualification while China need a very improbable set of results to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the visitors are still heavy favorites to secure the win and their 100% record against the Southeast Asians gives them an extra edge. We are backing China PR to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-2 China PR

Edited by Peter P