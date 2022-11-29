Vietnam vs Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30, 2022 

Borussia Dortmund will continue their preparations for a return to competitive action when they face Vietnam in a hybrid friendly on Wednesday (November 30).
The game will pit a national team against a club side, with BVB hoping to continue their two-game winning run in friendlies played during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break in Qatar.
Dortmund are coming off a 4-1 win over Malaysian club Johor DT in a friendly on Monday. Justin Njinmah opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen doubled his team's lead 20 minutes later. Arif Aiman halved the deficit before half-time, but Ole Pohlmann and Samuel Bamba stepped off the bench to confirm BvB's win.
Vietnam, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 win over India in a friendly in September. Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Van Quyet scored to guide the Golden Star Warriors to victory.
Vietnam vs Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Dortmund have won their two friendlies, having lost their last two Bundesliga games before the World Cup break.
- Four of Vietnam's last five international games have seen one team fail to score.
- Dortmund's last two friendlies have produced three goals in the first half.
- Three of Dortmund's last five games acrosscompetitions befor the break have seen both teams score.
- Vietnam are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning their last three.
- Dortmund's last three games, including friendlies have produced at least five goals.
Vietnam vs Dortmund Prediction
Dortmund have been rampant in friendlies during the World Cup break, winning two games by a 9-3 aggregate scoreline. The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit have been quick out of the blocks too, scoring two goals before half-time in each game.
Vietnam, meanwhile, are also in fine form, having not lost their last four games. However, Dortmund are likely to have too much firepower, even with a second-string outfit. Edin Terzic's side should comfortably win this one.
Prediction: Vietnam 2-5 Dortmund
Vietnam vs Dortmund Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Dortmund to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals
Tip 4 - Dortmund to score 3+ goals
