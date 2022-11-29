Vietnam vs Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30, 2022 

Borussia Dortmund will continue their preparations for a return to competitive action when they face Vietnam in a hybrid friendly on Wednesday (November 30).

The game will pit a national team against a club side, with BVB hoping to continue their two-game winning run in friendlies played during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break in Qatar.

Dortmund are coming off a 4-1 win over Malaysian club Johor DT in a friendly on Monday. Justin Njinmah opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen doubled his team's lead 20 minutes later. Arif Aiman halved the deficit before half-time, but Ole Pohlmann and Samuel Bamba stepped off the bench to confirm BvB's win.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow



Thank you for the great match and welcome A win in Malaysia as well!Thank you for the great match and welcome @OfficialJohor A win in Malaysia as well! 🇲🇾Thank you for the great match and welcome @OfficialJohor 🖤💛 https://t.co/o1VAlkW9WU

Vietnam, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 win over India in a friendly in September. Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Van Quyet scored to guide the Golden Star Warriors to victory.

Vietnam vs Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dortmund have won their two friendlies, having lost their last two Bundesliga games before the World Cup break.

Four of Vietnam's last five international games have seen one team fail to score.

Dortmund's last two friendlies have produced three goals in the first half.

Three of Dortmund's last five games acrosscompetitions befor the break have seen both teams score.

Vietnam are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning their last three.

Dortmund's last three games, including friendlies have produced at least five goals.

Vietnam vs Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund have been rampant in friendlies during the World Cup break, winning two games by a 9-3 aggregate scoreline. The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit have been quick out of the blocks too, scoring two goals before half-time in each game.

Vietnam, meanwhile, are also in fine form, having not lost their last four games. However, Dortmund are likely to have too much firepower, even with a second-string outfit. Edin Terzic's side should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-5 Dortmund

Vietnam vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dortmund to score 3+ goals

