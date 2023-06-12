Vietnam vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15, 2023 

Vietnam host Hong Kong at the Lach Tray Stadium in Haiphong on Thursday (June 15) in a friendly.

Unlike many Asain sides, the Golden Star Warriors won't be competing in any international tournament during this break, just a couple of friendlies before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers begin in November.

Philippe Troussier's side were last in action in the AFF Championship in January, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Thailand in a two-legged final. A total of 30 players have been summoned for this month's double-header against Hong Kong and Syria, including veteran defender Que Ngoc Hai, who has 70 caps. A total of nine uncapped players have been called up.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, haven't won in 2023, drawing 1-1 with Singapore before losing 2-0 to Malaysia in a pair of friendlies in March. However, the Dragons are set to make their first appearance in the Asia Cup since 1968 next January when the tournament begins in Qatar.

They will look up to every game hereon as an opportunity to prepare for next year's showpiece. Manager Jorn Andersen has named 23 players for this month's friendlies against Vietnam and Thailand, including goalkeeper and their most capped player of all-time, Yapp Hung Fai. He has made 83 appearances for the Dragons and continues to go strong at 33.

Tse Ka Wing and Chang Hei Yin are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Vietnam vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven previous clashes between the two sides, with Vietnam winning five and losing once.

Vietnam have won their last four meetings with Hong Kong, scoring 11 goals and conceding five.

Hong Kong's last win (1-0) over Vietnam came in January 2013 in the AFC Cup qualifiers.

Hong Kong are winless in three games, drawing twice.

Vietnam have won two of their five clashes in 2023, losing once.

Vietnam vs Hong Kong Prediction

Vietnam have a terrific record against Hong Kong and come into the fixture in a better run of form too. The Golden Star Warriors also have home advantage, so all signs point to another win for them over the Dragons.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-1 Hong Kong

Vietnam vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes