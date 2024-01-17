Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

Vietnam and Indonesia will be looking to recover from their disappointing start to the AFC Asian Cup campaign when they lock horns at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday.

Having failed to win the last six meetings between the two nations, Shin Tae-yong’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the Golden Star Warriors.

Vietnam were denied a dream start to the Asian Cup as they fell to a 4-2 defeat in their Group D opener against Japan last Sunday.

Former Liverpool man Takumi Minamino almost single-handedly put the Golden Star Warriors to the sword as he scored twice and set up one more to fire Japan to a resounding victory.

Vietnam have now lost three consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over the Philippines in the World Cup qualifiers back in November.

Elsewhere, Indonesia were left empty-handed on Monday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Iraq in their group curtain-raiser at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Tae-yong’s men have now lost four games on the spin and have failed to win their last six outings since a 6-0 victory over Brunei in the World Cup qualifiers back in October.

This poor run of results has been owing to Indonesia’s struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 20 goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Vietnam and Indonesia claiming eight wins each in their previous 27 meetings.

Vietnam are unbeaten in their last six games against Indonesia, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2016.

Indonesia are on a four-game losing streak and have failed to win their last six outings, losing five and claiming one draw since October.

Vietnam have lost all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with November’s victory over the Philippines being the exception.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction

Defeat here could spell an early exit for either Vietnam or Indonesia and we predict both sides will take a cautious approach to the game. Vietnam have lost just one of their last 12 games against Tae-yong’s men and we fancy them claiming all three points on Friday.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-1 Indonesia

Vietnam vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vietnam to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Indonesia’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)