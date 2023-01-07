Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9, 2023 

Vietnam will host Indonesia at the My Donh National Stadium in Hanoi on Monday (January 9) in the second leg of the AFF Championship semifinals.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Jakarta on Friday, leaving the tie hanging in the balance ahead of the decider. Vietnam progressed to the last four after winning Group B with ten points in four games, beating Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar and holding Singapore to a draw.

Việt Nam Football 🇻🇳⚽️ @FootyVietnam as we get a 0 - 0 draw against Indonesia.



Not one dangerous shot at their goal. Văn Lâm with a superb job. Văn Hậu definitely playing with fire.



Much to improve, especially in our attacking side, for our rematch in Hà Nội in 3 days. A very bad performance from Vietnamas we get a 0 - 0 draw against Indonesia.Not one dangerous shot at their goal. Văn Lâm with a superb job. Văn Hậu definitely playing with fire.Much to improve, especially in our attacking side, for our rematch in Hà Nội in 3 days. A very bad performance from Vietnam 🇻🇳 as we get a 0 - 0 draw against Indonesia.Not one dangerous shot at their goal. Văn Lâm with a superb job. Văn Hậu definitely playing with fire. Much to improve, especially in our attacking side, for our rematch in Hà Nội in 3 days. https://t.co/PNmVI8Nkfv

Indonesia, meanwhile, came second to Thailand in Group A on goal difference after both teams finished with ten points each. The War Elephants scored one more goal and conceded one less than the Garuda Team to take the top spot.

Indonesia are looking to reach their second straight final in the competition, while Vietnam are one win away from reaching their first final since winning the competition in 2018.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 previous clashes between the pair, and the spoils have been closely shared. Vietnam lead 8-7.

Indonesia's last win over Vietnam came in the 2016 AFF Championship (2-1), after which the Golden Star Warriors have gone five games unbeaten in the fixture

The last two meetings between Indonesia and Vietnam have ended in goalless draws

Indonesia are unbeaten in eight games, while Vietnam are unbeaten in nine.

Indonesia have kept three clean sheets in their last ten games, while Vietnam have kept one in their last six games. They're the only team who haven't conceded in the Championship yet.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction

Both teams played the first leg cautiously, with chances being at a premium. More urgency and goal-mouth action can be expected in the return, as it's the decider.

footballIndonesia @footballinanews



If the match ends 1-1, 2-2, etc., Indonesia will secure a spot in the final.



We really should take this advantage.

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 Friendly reminder that the away goals rule is applied in this AFF Cup.If the match ends 1-1, 2-2, etc., Indonesia will secure a spot in the final.We really should take this advantage. Friendly reminder that the away goals rule is applied in this AFF Cup.If the match ends 1-1, 2-2, etc., Indonesia will secure a spot in the final.We really should take this advantage.#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/SgvhrqKrGM

Vietnam have been the most defensively solid team in the Championship and will rely on their strong backline once more to reach the final. Indonesia, meanwhile, are away from home and could feel vulnerable but have shown resolve many a times during the tournament. It will be close contest once again, but expect the Golden Star Warriors to prevail.

Prediction: Vietnam 1-0 Indonesia

Vietnam vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes