Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024 

Vietnam and Indonesia will battle for three points in the second of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification double-header on Tuesday.

The visitors claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture last week. Egy Maulana Vikri stepped off the bench at halftime and proceeded to score the match-winner six minutes into the second half.

The win saw Merah Putih climb above their visitors into second spot in Group F, having garnered four points from three games. Vietnam are third with three points to their name.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Indonesia have 10 wins to their name, Vietnam were victorious eight times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

The last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, with each of the last five producing under 2.5 goals.

Vietnam have lost nine of their last 10 internationals, including each of the last six.

Indonesia have conceded at least two goals in six of their last eight games.

Five of Vietnam's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Indonesia form guide: W-L-L-W-L Vietnam form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Vietnam form guide: Five of Vietnam's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Vietnam vs Indonesia Prediction

Vietnam (ranked 105th) had an Asian Cup to forget and followed this up with a defeat in the reverse fixture. The Golden Star Warriors started their World Cup qualifiers with a routine 2-0 away win over the Philippines but that seems like eons ago, having lost six games on the bounce since then.

Prior to 2024, Indonesia (ranked 142nd) were winless in six head-to-head games (four losses). However, the the Red and White have won two games in the space of two months to seize the initiative in the race for qualification. With Iran seemingly set to claim top spot in the group, the battle for second spot could come down to these two sides and the result here could be crucial.

The high stakes here could see both sides play cautiously and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-0 Indonesia

Vietnam vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals