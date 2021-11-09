Vietnam vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam will welcome Japan to the My Dinh National Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Oman last month. Tien Linh Nguyen put Vietnam ahead in the 39th minute but a second-half fightback saw the home side secure a comeback victory.

Japan returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Australia on home turf. Aziz Behich's second-half own goal helped the Blue Samurai secure maximum points.

jfa_en @jfa_en bit.ly/3H2IsNr 【Scouting report】Vietnam aims to cause upset with home crowd on their side – Vietnam National Team (AFC Asian #football 【Scouting report】Vietnam aims to cause upset with home crowd on their side – Vietnam National Team (AFC Asian #football bit.ly/3H2IsNr

That win saw Japan move to six points, which is only good enough for fourth place in Group B. Vietnam sit in bottom place and are yet to register their first points after four matches.

Vietnam vs Japan Head-to-Head

This will be only the fifth meeting between the two sides and Japan have a 100% record with four wins to their name.

Their most recent clash came in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Asian Cup. Ritsu Doan's second-half penalty helped Japan secure progress with a 1-0 victory en-route to their second-place finish.

Vietnam are currently on a five-game losing streak. Japan's indifferent start to the qualifiers has left them playing catch-up in the race to secure qualification for Qatar 2022.

Vietnam form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Japan form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Vietnam vs Japan Team News

Vietnam

Coach Park Hang-seo called up 34 players to dispute the qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan

Experienced players like Yuto Nagatomo, Eiji Kawashima and team captain Maya Yoshida headline the squad of 28 players called up for the games against Vietnam and Oman.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vietnam vs Japan Predicted XI

Vietnam Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bui Tan Trong (GK); Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tieng Dung, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Hoang Duc, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Quang Hai; Nguyen Tien Linh

Japan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Wataru Endo, Gaku Shibasaki; Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino; Yuya Osako

Vietnam vs Japan Prediction

Despite their recent inconsistent form, Japan are still favorites to emerge triumphant against a poor Vietnamese side. The visitors need maximum points to keep pace in the race for automatic qualification and are likely to go all out for victory.

Hajime Moriyasu's side have too much firepower for their hosts and we are backing them to emerge triumphant in a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Vietnam 0-3 Japan

Edited by Peter P