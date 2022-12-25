Vietnam vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27, 2022

Vietnam will host Malaysia at the My Dình National Stadium in Hanoi in the AFF Championship on Tuesday (December 27), looking to build on their spectacular opening game win.

The Golden Star Warriors thrashed a hapless Laos side 6-0 on Wednesday. Goals from Nguyen Tien Linh, Do Hung Dung, Ho Tan Tai, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Van Toan and Vu Van Thanh helped secture their biggest win of the year.

The 2008 and 2018 winners made a statement performance with such a clinical display and will be eager to take another step towards the knockouts.

Meanwhile, 2010 AFF champions Malaysia have won both their games - a 1-0 win over Myanmar followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Laos. With six points in the bag, the Tigers of Malaya are leading Group B and look poised to reach the last four.

Vietnam vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 clashes between the two teams, and interestingly, Vietnam have won on more than half the occasions (14), while losing only four times.

Malaysia's last win over Vietnam came in December 2014 at the AFF Championship.

Vietnam are unbeaten in their last seven games against Malaysia, winning six, including a 3-0 victory in last year's AFF Championship.

Malaysia have won their last four games and are unbeaten in their last seven.

After winning just once in their opening four games this year, Vietnam have won their next six, netting 18 goals and conceding just once.

Malaysia have kept a clean sheet in their last five games.

Vietnam's 6-0 drubbing of Laos is the biggest win in the AFF Championship.

Vietnam vs Malaysia Prediction

Vietnam and Malaysia have both been on a great run of form lately and have started their respective AFF Championship campaign on a winning note.

FA Malaysia @FAM_Malaysia



* Selepas Hari Perlawanan 1



MYANMAR 0-1 MALAYSIA

LAOS 0-6 VIETNAM



Seterusnya Malaysia akan bertemu Laos pada Sabtu, 24 Disember 2022



#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 Carta Kedudukan Kumpulan B, Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022* Selepas Hari Perlawanan 1MYANMAR0-1MALAYSIALAOS0-6VIETNAMSeterusnya Malaysia akan bertemu Laos pada Sabtu, 24 Disember 2022 Carta Kedudukan Kumpulan B, Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022* Selepas Hari Perlawanan 1MYANMAR 🇲🇲 0-1 🇲🇾 MALAYSIALAOS 🇱🇦 0-6 🇻🇳 VIETNAM▶️ Seterusnya Malaysia akan bertemu Laos pada Sabtu, 24 Disember 2022#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/7jRh8RYBHK

Malaysia have already played twice and will be keen to pick up a third win that would effectively seal their place in the last four. However, Vietnam also put up a fabulous performance against Laos in their opener and could play out a draw here.

Prediction: Vietnam 1-1 Malaysia

Vietnam vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes