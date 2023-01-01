Vietnam vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

Vietnam host Myanmar at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday in the AFF Championship, knowing that a draw is enough to seal their place in the knockout stages.

With seven points in three games, the Golden Star Warriors are currently sitting atop Group B, ahead of Singapore, who also have seven points in the bag, on goal difference.

Park Hang-seo's side started their campaign with a 6-0 thumping of Laos followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Malaysia before holding Singapore to a 0-0 draw.

Việt Nam Football 🇻🇳⚽️ @FootyVietnam couldn't break Singapore's strong defense. The game ends with a 0 - 0 score.



Against Myanmar, just one point would be enough to confirm their place in the semi-finals, but if there's a winner in the other match between Singapore and Malaysia, Vietnam will lose top spot and play the winners of Group A in the next round.

Myanmar have nothing but pride to play for in this encounter, having already seen their progression hopes end. Back-to-back losses to Malaysia (1-0) and Singapore (3-2) left them in the lurch before a 2-2 draw with Laos sealed their fate.

Vietnam vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Vietnam winning seven of them and losing to Myanmar just once - a 3-2 friendly defeat in October 2008.

Vietnam are currently unbeaten in their last five encounters with Myanmar.

Vietnam and Myanmar's last meeting came in November 2018 at the AFF Championship, where the sides played out a goalless draw.

Vietnam are the only team in the competition who haven't conceded a goal yet.

Vietnam's tally of 10 goals is also the most in the tournament behind only Thailand and Indonesia (10 each).

Vietnam are currently unbeaten in nine games, while keeping a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Myanmar ended 2022 without a single victory in 10 games, losing eight.

Vietnam vs Myanmar Prediction

Vietnam are fighting to win the group and confirm their place in the last four of the AFF Championship, as opposed to Myanmar, who have very little at stake here.

The Chinthe failed to perform to their best ability this time around and, given the contrasting form of the two nations, we expect the Golden Star Warriors to prevail in this match.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-0 Myanmar

Vietnam vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

