Vietnam vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Vietnam host Nepal in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from a heavy defeat last time out. After starting the campaign with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Laos, the Golden Star Warriors were crushed 4-0 by Malaysia in their next match.

Following a cagey opening stanza, which saw the visitors hold out against the Malay Tigers, a spectacular implosion followed after the break.

Joao Figueiredo, Rodrigo Holgado, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, and Dion-Johan Cools all netted apiece in the second half as Vietnam were in sixes and sevens.

The defeat knocked them off their perch in Group F as the Malay Tigers leapfrogged them into first place with six points in two games. Vietnam are in second with three points.

Nepal are rock-bottom without a point in the bag. They were beaten 2-0 by Malaysia in their opening game, before a 2-1 defeat to Laos on matchday two. Another defeat here could severely dent their progression hopes and keep Nepal's hopes of making their Asian Cup debut on the ice.

Vietnam vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides in the past, with Vietnam beating Nepal on both occasions: 5-0 in September 2003 and 2-0 in October 2003 (both coming in the Asian Cup qualifiers).

The Gorkhalis have never scored a goal against Vietnam before.

Nepal are one of the five nations - besides Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Chinese Taipei - to have lost both their opening games in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Since winning their opening game of the 2025 calendar year (1-0 vs Singapore), Nepal have failed to win any of their next four (winning and drawing twice each).

Vietnam's 4-0 loss to Malaysia ended their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Vietnam vs Nepal Prediction

Vietnam might still be reeling from that heavy loss to Malaysia, but they have enough in the tank to bounce back and pick up a win against the hapless Nepal, who haven't offered anything meaningful in attack while also looking sloppy in defense.

We expect Vietnam to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-0 Nepal

Vietnam vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

