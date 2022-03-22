Vietnam vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam and Oman clash at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday for their next installment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With both teams already eliminated from the race, it's essentially a dead rubber.

The Golden Star Warriors are rock bottom in Group B with just one win and three points in the bag from eight games.

That victory, ironically, came in just their last game - a stunning 3-1 defeat of China to end their miserable run and get some points on the board at last.

Oman have fared relatively better with two wins and eight points, but alas, it wasn't enough, and they sit in fourth place of the standings.

Yet, the Reds put up a spirited performance against heavyweights Australia in their last outing, fighting back twice in the match to secure a 2-2 draw.

Vietnam vs Oman Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only thrice in history, with Oman winning on each occasion.

In the October reverse of this qualifying campaign, the Reds secured a 3-1 win on home soil.

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Vietnam vs Oman Team News

Vietnam

The Golden Star Warriors have called up a 28-man squad for this month's double-header against Oman and Japan, including seven uncapped players.

Goalkeeper Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh and midfielders Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Hải Huy return to the fold after missing their clash with China last month.

However, Park Hang-Seo's side will be without the services of Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Đoàn Văn Hậu and Đặng Văn Lâm through injuries.

Injured: Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Đặng Văn Lâm

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Oman

Al-Ahmar have called up 28 players, most of whom belong to Oman's Under-23 squad.

Head coach Branko Ivankovic has dropped some of his older players such as Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Harib Al-Saadi, Khalid Al-Hajri and skipper Mohsin Al-Khaldi.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Harib Al-Saadi, Khalid Al-Hajri, Mohsin Al-Khaldi

Vietnam vs Oman Predicted XI

Vietnam (4-2-3-1): Trần Nguyên Mạnh; Bùi Tiến Dũng, Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy, Quế Ngọc Hải, Vũ Văn Thanh; Lương Xuân Trường, Đỗ Hùng Dũng; Nguyễn Quang Hải, Phan Văn Đức, Nguyễn Văn Toàn; Nguyễn Tiến Linh.

Oman (4-3-3): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Fahmi Durbin, Ali Al-Busaidi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Abdulaziz Al-Gheilani; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Khalid Al-Hajri, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali.

Vietnam vs Oman Prediction

With very little on the line, this could go either way.

However, the Reds still seem to have a relatively better squad and should be able to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Vietnam 1-2 Oman

