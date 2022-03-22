×
Create
Notifications

Vietnam vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Oman boast a 100% win record against Vietnam
Oman boast a 100% win record against Vietnam
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 08:31 PM IST
Preview

Vietnam and Oman clash at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday for their next installment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With both teams already eliminated from the race, it's essentially a dead rubber.

The Golden Star Warriors are rock bottom in Group B with just one win and three points in the bag from eight games.

That victory, ironically, came in just their last game - a stunning 3-1 defeat of China to end their miserable run and get some points on the board at last.

Oman have fared relatively better with two wins and eight points, but alas, it wasn't enough, and they sit in fourth place of the standings.

Yet, the Reds put up a spirited performance against heavyweights Australia in their last outing, fighting back twice in the match to secure a 2-2 draw.

Vietnam vs Oman Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only thrice in history, with Oman winning on each occasion.

In the October reverse of this qualifying campaign, the Reds secured a 3-1 win on home soil.

FT: 🇴🇲 Oman 3-1 Vietnam 🇻🇳 It's a second win in Group B for Oman as they come from behind to overcome Vietnam! #AsianQualifiers | #OMAvVIE https://t.co/bTyyeDSSwt

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Vietnam vs Oman Team News

Vietnam

The Golden Star Warriors have called up a 28-man squad for this month's double-header against Oman and Japan, including seven uncapped players.

Goalkeeper Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh and midfielders Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Hải Huy return to the fold after missing their clash with China last month.

However, Park Hang-Seo's side will be without the services of Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Đoàn Văn Hậu and Đặng Văn Lâm through injuries.

Injured: Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Đặng Văn Lâm

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

📸 ترحيب حار 😅👏🏻التحق كل من فايز الرشيدي وزاهر الأغبري ببعثة الأحمر في مسقط حيث شاركا في الحصة المسائية هذا اليوم. https://t.co/OeCFdmBVb9

Oman

Al-Ahmar have called up 28 players, most of whom belong to Oman's Under-23 squad.

Head coach Branko Ivankovic has dropped some of his older players such as Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Harib Al-Saadi, Khalid Al-Hajri and skipper Mohsin Al-Khaldi.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Harib Al-Saadi, Khalid Al-Hajri, Mohsin Al-Khaldi

Vietnam vs Oman Predicted XI

Vietnam (4-2-3-1): Trần Nguyên Mạnh; Bùi Tiến Dũng, Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy, Quế Ngọc Hải, Vũ Văn Thanh; Lương Xuân Trường, Đỗ Hùng Dũng; Nguyễn Quang Hải, Phan Văn Đức, Nguyễn Văn Toàn; Nguyễn Tiến Linh.

Oman (4-3-3): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Fahmi Durbin, Ali Al-Busaidi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Abdulaziz Al-Gheilani; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Khalid Al-Hajri, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Vietnam vs Oman Prediction

With very little on the line, this could go either way.

However, the Reds still seem to have a relatively better squad and should be able to come away with a narrow win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Vietnam 1-2 Oman

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी