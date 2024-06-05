Vietnam vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Vietnam and Philippines return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the My Dinh National Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have struggled to get going in Group F and will head into the midweek clash looking to find their feet.

Vietnam were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Indonesia at the My Dinh National Stadium on March 26.

Kim Sang-sik's side have lost seven consecutive matches across all competitions since their 2-0 victory over Philippines in the reverse fixture back in November 2023.

However, Vietnam will be backing themselves to stop the rot on Thursday as they take on an opponent, who have lost the last five meetings between the sides since November 2014.

Like the hosts, Philippines failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Iraq.

Tom Saintfiet’s men have now gone five consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, a run which sees them rooted to the bottom of Group F with just one point from a possible 12.

This poor run of results has coincided with Philippines' lack of sting in attack. They have scored just one goal in their five matches since beating Afghanistan 2-1 in September 2023.

Vietnam vs Philippines Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Vietnam have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Philippines have picked up just two wins in that time, while both sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Vietnam are on a five-match winning streak against Saintfiet’s men, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in November 2012.

Philippines have lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Indonesia in November 2023 being the exception.

Vietnam vs Philippines Prediction

Vietnam and Philippines are on a poor run of form and will head into Thursday’s clash looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Vietnam’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we are tipping them to secure the win at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-1 Philippines

Vietnam vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vietnam to win

Tip 2: First to score - Vietnam (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Philippines)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)