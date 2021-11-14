Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam and Saudi Arabia will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Japan at the same ground on Thursday. Junya Ito scored the winning goal in the 17th minute.

Saudi Arabia could not be separated from Australia in a goalless draw away from home.

Despite the draw, the Green Falcons remain at the summit of Group B, having garnered 13 points from five matches. Vietnam are bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the qualifiers.

Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head

Saudi Arabia were victorious in all three of their previous clashes with Vietnam, winning the games with an aggregate victory of 12-1.

A second-half fightback saw Saudi Arabia score three goals after the break to overturn a one-goal deficit at halftime and secure a 3-1 victory in September.

The hosts are currently on a six-game losing run while last Thursday's draw with Australia halted a nine-game winning run for Tuesday's visitors.

Vietnam form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Saudi Arabia form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia Team News

Vietnam

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Saudi National Team @SaudiNT_EN Halfway through. The Green Falcons are 🔝 of their group without defeat 🦅 Halfway through. The Green Falcons are 🔝 of their group without defeat 🦅 https://t.co/l7UjseGXrW

Saudi Arabia

Yasser Al-Shahrani and Abdullah Madu were left out of Saudi Arabia's latest international squad due to injuries while Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi withdrew.

Injuries: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Madu

Unavailable: Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi

Suspension: None

Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia Predicted XI

Vietnam Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bui Tan Trong (GK); Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tieng Dung, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Hoang Duc, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Quang Hai; Nguyen Tien Linh

Saudi Arabia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fawaz Al-Qarni (GK); Sultan Al-Graham, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid; Sami Al-Najei, Abdulellah Al-Maliki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari; Saleh Al-Shehri

Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Saudi Arabia are favorites to emerge triumphant and the one-sided dominance in the history of this game highlights the difference in class between the sides.

The visitors need maximum points to stay ahead of Japan and Australia in the race for automatic qualification for Qatar 2022. We are backing Saudi Arabia to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Edited by Peter P