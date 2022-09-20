Vietnam vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 VFF Tri-Nations Series 

Vietnam will host Singapore at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday in the opening game of the VFF Tri-Nations Series.

The Golden Star Warriors, ranked 97th in the world, will play for the first time in over three months, having beaten Afghanistan 2-0 in a friendly on June 1. Having missed out on FIFA World Cup qualification yet again, Park Hang-seo's team will participate in December's AFF Championship.

This month's double-header to Singapore and India is an opportunity to prepare for the same. Meanwhile, Singapore are looking to bounce back from their disappointment of failing to qualify for next year's Asia Cup.

The Lions out in the third round of the qualifiers after finishing third in Group F with just one win in three games.

Vietnam vs Singapore Head-To-Head

Vietnam have won six of their 17 previous clashes with Singapore, losing only four times.

However, their last meeting, coming in a June 2016 friendly, ended in a goalless stalemate.

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Singapore Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Vietnam vs Singapore Team News

Vietnam

The Golden Star Warriors have called up 31 players for this month's friendly games against Singapore and India, including six who are uncapped.

Experienced midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is the only foreign-based player in the squad, plying his trade with French second tier outfit, Pau.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Singapore

The Lions have named a 23-man squad for the series, including first call-ups for Mukundan Maran and Joshua Pereira.

Talismanic striker Ikhsan Fandi is one goal away from matching Rafa Ali to become Singapore's seventh all-time highest scorer.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vietnam vs Singapore Predicted XI

Vietnam (4-3-3): Tran Nguyen Manh; Ho Tan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau; Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong; Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Van Toan

Singapore (3-4-3): Hassan Sunny; Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun, Amirul Adli; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi; Sahil Suhaimi, Ikhsan Fandi, Taufik Suparno

Vietnam vs Singapore Prediction

Vietnam haven't lost to Singapore in 24 years but many of their recent clashes have ended in draws.

Considering both teams are playing after a long time, neither could be at their best, so a draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Vietnam 1-1 Singapore

