Vietnam vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2023

Vietnam will host Thailand at the My Dình National Stadium in the AFF Championship final first leg on Friday (January 13).

Vietnam have reached their fourth AFF Championship final to set up a date with Thailand – a repeat of the 2008 title match. The hosts pulled off a near-perfect run in the group stage, posting three wins and one draw to top Group B with ten points. On the road to the grand finale, they breezed past Indonesia 2-0 in the semifinals.

The Golden Star Warriors have won the competition twice: in 2008, against Thailand and in 2018 against Malaysia. Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo emphasised the importance of the first leg.

“If you make a botch of the first leg, don’t expect a miracle in the second. An aggregate win starts with the first leg,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the tournament, many pundits tipped Thailand to reach the final – here they are. The defending champions have qualified for their tenth AFF Championship final and remain the competition’s most successful team with seven wins. They also topped their group with ten points before beating Malaysia 3-1 in the semis.

The War Elephants don’t always find it easy against Vietnam. Most of their previous clashes have ended in stalemates. Teerasil Dangda has jacked up his goal tally to six and will look to end the tournament as the top scorer. However, Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Linh, who has netted five times, is also eyeing the Golden Shoe.

Vietnam vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, both teams have won apiece and drawn thrice.

Vietnam have scored only once against Thailand in this period and conceded twice.

The hosts have not lost their last five games at home, winning them all.

Thailand have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

Vietnam have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Thailand have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Vietnam – W-D-W-D-W; Thailand – W-L-W-D-W.

Vietnam vs Thailand Prediction

The hosts will strive to maximise their home advantage to secure a comfortable lead into the second leg, already widely tagged as an uphill battle.

Việt Nam Football 🇻🇳⚽️ @FootyVietnam Appreciation tweet for our goalie ĐẶNG VĂN LÂM who's been outstanding the whole tournament.



Will he end the AFF Cup 2022 without conceding any goals? Appreciation tweet for our goalie ĐẶNG VĂN LÂM who's been outstanding the whole tournament. Will he end the AFF Cup 2022 without conceding any goals? https://t.co/NDvW3XHMKY

Coach Alexandre Polking will look to contain the pressure in Hanoi to avoid any unsalvable situations that could thwart their efforts at home. Vietnam are expected to seal a slender victory due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-1 Thailand

Vietnam vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vietnam

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vietnam to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Thailand to score - Yes

