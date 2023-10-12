Vietnam vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023

Vietnam and Uzbekistan lock horns at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium in Dalian, China, on Friday (October 13) in a friendly.

Ranked 95th in the world, Vietnam play their last pair of friendlies for the year before starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

The Golden Star Warriors have called up 28 players for this month's double-header against Uzbekistan and South Korea, including key midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải. Nguyen Văn Viet, Vo Minh Trọng and Bui Vĩ Hao are the only uncapped players in the squad.

It has been a busy year for the ASEAN outfit, who've played nine games, five of which came in the 2022 AFF Championship. Vietnam marched all the way to the final, where Thailand prevailed 3-2 on aggregate.

Interestingly, Uzbekistan, too, endured heartbreak in a final this year, as they were beaten 1-0 by Iran in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup. In two friendlies since then, the White Wolves' misery has continued, losing 3-0 to the United States and drawing 3-3 with Mexico.

Head coach Srecko Katanec has named 23 players for their friendlies to Vietnam and China, but key striker Eldor Shomurodov, who has scored 37 goals in 67 games, misses out.

Thailand-based Igor Sergeyev, who has 17 goals from 66 games, could lead the line for Uzbekistan, who have no uncapped players in their squad.

Vietnam vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan have won both their previous clashes with Vietnam, in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The visitors beat Vietnam 3-1 at home in October 2013 before a 3-0 win away exactly a month later.

Uzbekistan are winless in three games, losing twice, having won their previous three.

Vietnam's three-game winning run was ended by China on Tuesday in a 2-0 defeat in Dalian. They could now see back-to-back lossess for the first time since seven straight defeats in 2021.

Vietnam vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Vietnam have lost both previous clashes with Uzbekistan, but their recent form has been better than their Central Asian rivals'. It will be close, but the Golden Star Warriors should pick up their first win against the White Wolves.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-1 Uzbekistan

Vietnam vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes