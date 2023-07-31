Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2023

Vietnam Women and the Netherlands Women will conclude their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage campaign at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday with a clash against each other.

The Vietnamese have already been eliminated from the tournament, while the Dutch need just a point here to book their spot in the knockout rounds.

They started their tournament with a 1-0 victory over Portugal and took the lead in their second game against the USA through Jill Roord's 17th-minute strike. However, Lindsey Horan equalized for the defending champions in the 62nd minute to ensure the spoils were shared.

Vietnam, meanwhile, are making their World Cup debut and lost 3-0 to the USA in their first game. A 2-0 defeat against fellow debutants Portugal followed, with Telma Encarnacao and Kiki Nazareth scoring first-half goals to guide the Iberians to victory.

The defeat left the Diamond Girls rooted to the bottom of Group D on zero points, while the Netherlands are second on four points.

Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of the Netherlands' last 11 games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Vietnam have conceded exactly two first-half goals in each of their last four games.

The Netherlands are aiming to qualify for the knockout rounds for a third consecutive tournament.

Four of Vietnam's last six games have produced three goals or more.

The Netherlands have opened the scoring before the 20th minute in each of their last three games.

Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

The Netherlands need just a point to guarantee qualification. However, their coach has already stated that they have their sights set on the top spot to ostensibly avoid a clash with Sweden in the next round.

Vietnam, for their part, have had an eventful debut. Despite losing their two games so far without scoring, the margins of victory were not as wide as expected, with goalkeeper Kim Thanh Tran Thi having made her presence felt between the sticks.

The Netherlands are the overwhelming favorites to claim three points but this tournament has produced several shocks. However, we are backing Andries Jonker's side to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-3 Netherlands

Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half