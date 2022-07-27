Viking FK vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Viking FK and Sparta Prague face off in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at the Viking Stadion on Thursday.

The Czech outfit head into the game winless in three consecutive outings and will be looking to end this dry spell and continue their hunt for a place in the continental showpiece.

Viking were denied a third consecutive win in the Norwegian Eliteserien as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Valerenga last Sunday.

This followed a goalless draw with Sparta Prague when the sides squared off in the first leg of the Conference League second qualifying stage on July 21.

Viking have now returned home, where they are currently on a run of one win from their last four matches, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

Meanwhile, Sparta Prague have now failed to win any of their last three outings across all competitions.

Their last victory came on July 6 when they saw off Croatian side HNK Rijeka 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Sparta Prague head into Thursday on a run of four defeats from their last five away games in all competitions, with May’s 2-1 win over Slavia Prague being the exception.

Viking FK vs Sparta Prague Head-To-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in last week’s reverse leg when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Viking FK Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Sparta Prague Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Viking FK vs Sparta Prague Team News

Viking FK

The Norwegian side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague

Ondrej Celustka, Vaclav Drchal, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Höjer, Martin Vitik, Vojtech Patrak and Martin Suchomel are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ondrej Celustka, Vaclav Drchal, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Höjer, Martin Vitik, Vojtech Patrak, Martin Suchomel

Suspended: None

Viking FK vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Viking FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Patrik Sigurdur Gunnarsson; Sondre Flem Bjørshol, David Brekalo, Viljar Helland Vevatne; Kevin Kabran, Samuel Friðjónsson, Markus Solbakken, Yann-Erik Lanlay, Shayne Pattynama; Daniel Karlsbakk, Zlatko Tripić

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Holec; Jan Mejdr, Jaroslav Zelený, Dávid Hancko, Tomáš Wiesner; Lukáš Sadílek, Jan Fortelný; Jakub Pešek, Adam Karabec, Lukáš Haraslín; Jan Kuchta

Viking FK vs Sparta Prague Prediction

While Sparta Prague have suffered a decline in recent weeks, they possess the firepower needed to arrest their slump in form. We are backing the Czech outfit to come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Viking FK 1-2 Sparta Prague

