Viking vs Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Viking and Istanbul Basaksehir will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Lyse Arena.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-3 comeback away win over Koper in the second leg of their qualification tie in the last round. They went into the break with a 2-1 deficit, with Deni Juric scoring on either side of Sander Sendsen's strike for the visitors. Svendsen completed his hat-trick in the second half while Edvin Austbo scored a brace. The win saw the Stavanger outfit progress with a 12-3 aggregate win.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, qualified with a 5-0 aggregate win over Cherno More in the last round to get here. A 1-0 first leg away win in Bulgaria was followed by a 4-0 win at home last week. Ivan Brnic, Miguel Crespo and Nuno Da Costa scored a goal each to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at the break. Christopher Operi completed the rout in the second half.

The winner of this tie will face either Uni Craiova or Spartak Trnava in the playoffs, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Viking vs Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Basaksehir's last six away games in the Conference League have produced fewer than three goals.

Viking's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Seven of Basaksehir's last nine games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Viking have lost just one of 10 games played across competitions this season (seven wins).

Viking vs Basaksehir Prediction

Viking currently lead the way at the summit of the Eliteserien. They have won their last three games on the bounce across all competitions and are the slight favorites in this fixture.

Basaksehir booked their spot at this stage with a relatively comfortable victory. They are facing significantly superior opposition here and will aim to get a positive result ahead of the return leg in Turkey next week.

We back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Viking 2-1 Basaksehir

Viking vs Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Viking to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

