Viking vs Sligo Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Viking will invite Sligo Rovers to the Viking Stadion in the first leg of third-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Viking defeated Sparta Prague in the decisive second leg of the previous round of qualifiers at home to secure their place in the third round. Sligo Rovers overcame Scottish side Motherwell in their previous round of fixtures 3-0 on aggregate.

Sligo Rovers took part in the FAI Cup first round on Sunday, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Wexford, while the hosts head into the game with a week's rest.

Viking vs Sligo Rovers Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Viking have never faced an Irish opponent to date, while Sligo Rovers have some experience of squaring off against Norwegian opponents.

In five games across all competitions against Norwegian sides, Sligo Rovers have just one win to their name while four games have ended in draws, a record they'll be looking to improve upon here.

Viking form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Sligo Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Viking vs Sligo Rovers Team News

Viking

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home team and they should be able to field a strong starting XI in this game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sligo Rovers

Seamas Keogh and Colm Horgan were unable to recover from their injuries and missed out on the second leg against Motherwell. They continue to be sidelined at the moment and are the reported absentees for the Bit O'Red.

Greg Bolger was able to shrug off fitness concerns and started from the bench in that game.

Injury: Seamas Keogh, Colm Horgan.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Viking vs Sligo Rovers Predicted XIs

Viking (4-4-2): Patrik Gunnarsson (GK); Viljar Vevatne, David Brekalo, Sondre Flem Bjørshol, Samúel Fridjónsson; Shayne Pattynama, Markus Solbakken, Zlatko Tripić, Daniel Karlsbakk; Kevin Aleksander Kabran, Yann-Erik de Lanlay

Sligo Rovers (4-3-3): Luke McNicholas (GK); Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Patrick Kirk, Garry Buckley; William Fitzgerald, Niall Morahan, Karl O'Sullivan; Adam McDonnell, Aidan Keena, Max Mata

Viking vs Sligo Rovers Prediction

Viking have played just two games in the qualifying campaign and have played out a draw and secured a win in these fixtures. They will count upon home advantage in this game but Rovers have scored three goals in their two away games and will be able to put up a fight here.

Nonetheless, as Sligo Rovers are making a roughly 1600-mile trip to Norway after playing out a game on Sunday, that will impact their performance and we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Viking 2-1 Sligo Rovers

