Vikingur Gota vs Linfield Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Vikingur Gota host Linfield at the Torsvollur on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round. Despite featuring regularly in the European qualifiers, the Faroe Islands side have never actually reached the group stages of a major tournament.

So far this season, the Vikings have been driven out of contention for Champions League football after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Lincoln Red Imps.

It paved their way here, as Gota will be aiming to make amends and perhaps, get through to the league phase of the Conference League.

But it will take some real efforts from them, as the Leirvik outfit have lost their last four game in European qualifiers, and won just one from their last 10.

Linfield clinched the NIFL Premiership last season, earning them a spot in the European qualifiers. The Northern Irish side were originally in the mix for the Champions League, but Shelbourne ended their run in the first round by inflicting a 2-1 aggregate loss.

It saw them drop here, whereby Linfield beat Zalgiris in the last round. A goalless draw away from home was followed by a 2-0 win in the decider, with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord scoring apiece.

Vikingur Gota vs Linfield Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.

Linfield have faced a team from the Faroe Islands 10 times before, winning six and losing just once.

Vikingur Gota have lost their last four European qualifiers and won just one of their last 10.

Linfield are winless in their last 13 games away from home in Europe, losing 10 times.

The Vikings have lost their last two home games in Europe and won just once in their last five.

Vikingur Gota vs Linfield Prediction

Linfield tend to struggle away from home in Europe, as their alarming run of 13 games on the road without a victory would suggest.

Gota should be able to seal a win here and take a narrow advantage in the return leg.

Prediction: Vikingur Gota 1-0 Linfield

Vikingur Gota vs Linfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vikingur Gota to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

