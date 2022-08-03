Vikingur Reykjavic vs Lech Poznan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Vikingur Reykjavic will entertain Lech Poznan at the Víkingsvöllur Stadium in the first leg of the third round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Both teams began their qualifying campaigns in the UEFA Champions League but suffered defeats in the first round. The hosts lost out to Malmo in a closely contested game which ended in a 6-5 defeat. Lech Poznan were eliminated after falling to a 5-2 defeat to Qarabag in their first round of Champions League qualifiers.

The hosts eked out a 2-0 win on aggregate over the New Saints in their previous round of fixtures while Lech Poznan overcame Dinamo Butami 6-1 to book their place in the third round.

Vikingur Reykjavic vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head

The two sides have not met in a competitive fixture so far, though they have experience of facing Polish and Icelandic opponents respectively before this game.

The hosts have lost their two games against Legia Warsaw while Lech Poznan have a couple of wins, a draw, and a loss against Icelandic teams.

Vikingur Reykjavic form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Vikingur Reykjavic vs Lech Poznan Team News

Vikingur Reykjavic

Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen is the only reported absentee for the hosts and they will be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan are dealing with an injury crisis at the moment as Bartosz Salamon, Ľubomír Šatka, Antonio Milić, Artur Rudko, Adriel Ba Loua and Artur Sobiech are sidelined.

Mistrz Polski 🥇

Injured: Bartosz Salamon, Ľubomír Šatka, Antonio Milić, Artur Rudko, Adriel Ba Loua, Artur Sobiech.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vikingur Reykjavic vs Lech Poznan Predicted XIs

Vikingur Reykjavik (4-2-3-1): Ingvar Jónsson (GK); Logi Tómasson, Kyle Mclagan, Oliver Ekroth, Halldor Sigurdsson; Karl Fridleifur Gunnarsson, Pablo Punyed; Julius Magnusson, Erlingur Agnarsson, Ari Sigurpálsson; Viktor Andrason.

Lech Poznan (4-4-1-1): Filip Bednarek (GK); Joel Pereira, Alan Czerwiński, Barry Douglas, Pedro Rebocho; Kristoffer Velde, Jesper Karlström, Heorhii Tsitaishvili, Afonso Sousa; Joao Amaral; Mikael Ishak.

Vikingur Reykjavic will be looking to make the most of Poznan's injury crisis. They also have home advantage for the game and have scored five goals in their last two games at home in the competition.

Lech Poznan have lost both of their league outings thus far and will likely suffer a defeat here.

Prediction: Vikingur Reykjavic 2-1 Lech Poznan

