Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Vikingur Reykjavik continue their push for UEFA Europa Conference League qualification, with a clash against Brondby in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday. The Icelandic side, which made it to the knockout round playoffs of the competition last season, have been on a roll again this time around.
Sölvi Ottesen's team ousted Kosovan side Malisheva with a crushing 9-0 aggregate victory in the first round, before seeing off a feisty Vllaznia side 5-4 following an epic win at home in the second leg.
Now, into the third round, Vikingur will be in no mood to slow down. A big win at home would give them a healthy advantage ahead of the decider next week, and their record holds them in good stead.
The Vikingar have lost just two of their last 10 home games in Europe, including qualifiers, while winning their most recent three with an aggregate score of 14-3. Brondby plausibly won't be excited for their trip to Reykjavik, as the Danish side have an atrocious record away from home.
They have failed to win any of their last 12 European games on the road, losing nine.
Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.
- Vikingur Reykjavik have won their last three home games in Europe, netting 14 goals and conceding just three.
- Brondby are winless in their last 12 European games away from home, losing nine.
- Of their last five games in all competitions, Reykjavik have won just once: a 4-2 win over Vllaznia on 1 August in the Conference League second qualifying round.
- The Boys from Vestegnen have won three of their last five games in all competitions.
Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby Prediction
Reykjavik will be confident of their chances here, given their incredible record at home in Europe. They've also won both their qualifier games in the Icelandic capital this season, and netted at least four times on each occasion.
Similarly, Brondby tend to struggle on the road in European fixtures, a pattern we could see repeat here too. It won't be a blowout for the hosts, but they should still win, nonetheless.
Prediction: Vikingur Reykjavik 3-1 Brondby
Vikingur Reykjavik vs Brondby Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vikingur Reykjavik to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes