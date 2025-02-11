Vikingur Reykjavik vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Vikingur Reykjavik will face Panathinaikos at the Bolt Arena in Finland on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The Vikes have struggled for results in their domestic assignments in recent games and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

They enjoyed a bright start to their Conference League campaign, winning two of their first three league phase games including an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Cercle Brugge. However, they failed to win any of their subsequent three matches, ultimately finishing the league phase in 19th place.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, struggled in the first half of the league phase, going winless in their first three outings. However, they recovered brilliantly as they went on to win their final three games in the league phase, missing out on a top-eight finish by just one point.

The Greek outfit will be looking to see off Vikingur over two legs as they target their first appearance in the knockout stages of a major European competition since the 2009-10 season.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Vikingur and Panathinaikos.

The visitors' only previous encounter with Icelandic opposition came back in the first round of the 1991-92 European Cup campaign when they locked horns with Fram Reykjavik, winning the two-legged tie on away goals.

Vikingur have scored seven goals in the Conference League this season. The only teams in the top 24 with an inferior goal tally are Real Betis (6) and Borac (4).

Trifýlli are without a clean sheet in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last nine across all competitions.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Vikingur are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous six competitive outings. They have struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and have a stern test ahead of them this week.

Panathinaikos have lost their last two matches and have won just two of their last seven. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Thursday's contest and should win this one.

Prediction: Vikingur Reykjavik 1-3 Panathinaikos

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Vikingur's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Vikingur's last eight matches)

