Vikingur Reykjavik and Riga will meet in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

They met at the Skonto Stadium in the first leg last week when goals from Marko Regža and Douglas Aurélio helped Riga to a 2-0 home win. They are in qualifiers for a UEFA competition for the sixth season in a row and were eliminated from the third qualifying round by Gil Vicente last time around.

The hosts are in European qualifiers for the second season on the trot. They too were eliminated from the third round of the Conference League qualifiers last season.

The visitors continued their winning run in the Virslīga on Sunday with a dominant 5-0 away win over PPK Betsafe to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions.

Neither team have qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition thus far. Riga did manage to make it to the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in the 2019-20 season.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Riga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week.

The hosts are winless in their last two games and failed to score for the first time in 20 games in all competitions in their 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

The visitors have won five of their last six games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

The visitors have won seven of their last 10 games in European qualifiers, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two home games in European qualifiers while also keeping clean sheets in these games.

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Riga Prediction

The hosts have won nine of their last 10 games at Thursday's venue and should be able to leave a good account of themselves in this match. They have won four of their last five home games in European qualifiers.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, winning four games in a row. They have suffered just one defeat in their last seven away games, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Vikingur's home advantage should come into play and they are expected to score at least one goal, but the visitors have seen an upturn in form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vikingur Reykjavik 1-2 Riga

Vikingur Reykjavik vs Riga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Riga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first - Yes

Tip 4: Marko Regža to score or assist any time - Yes