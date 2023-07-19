Vikingur vs Inter Club Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

Vikingur will welcome Inter Club to the Djúpumýra Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

They met in Andorra la Vella last week in the first leg, with Inter Club recording a 2-1 home win, thanks to first-half goals from Raúl Mihai Feher and Ander El Haddadi Arrillaga. Sølvi Vatnhamar scored from the penalty spot in the 59th minute to reduce the deficit to one goal.

The hosts made it to the second round in the Europa Conference League last season, so will look to at least match that record this season. Their best performance in Europe remains their appearance in the third qualifying round in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in the 2014-15 season.

The visitors are in the qualifiers of a UEFA competition for the fourth season in a row. They were eliminated from the second qualifying round of the Conference League last season.

Vikingur vs Inter Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week in the first leg.

The visitors recorded a comfortable win in that match, extending their 100% record against teams from the Faroe Islands.

The hosts have just a couple of wins from their last seven games in all competitions. At home, they have fared a little better, with just one defeat in their last five games.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the 2023-24 campaign last week and with a win in the first leg, extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions. They have won their last six away games in all competitions.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last five qualifying games at Thursday's venue.

Vikingur vs Inter Club Prediction

The Vikings have been a bit inconsistent recently, with just a couple of wins in all competitions since May, suffering four defeats. They have suffered defeats in four of their last five home games in European qualifiers as well.

The visitors head into the match having won 12 of their last 15 games in all competitions but have played just one game in over a month. As they have a one-goal lead on aggregate, we expect them to play for a draw.

Prediction: Vikingur 1-1 Inter Club

Vikingur vs Inter Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Solvi Vatnhamar to score or assist any time - Yes