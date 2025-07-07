Vikingur vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Vikingur will welcome Lincoln Red Imps to the Djúpumýra Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. Neither team has qualified for the group stage of the competition. The hosts have never played in the group stage of a UEFA competition, while the Red Imps made it to the UEFA Conference League in the 2021-22 season.

The Vikings saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to league leaders KI in the Effodeildin. They participated in the Conference League qualifiers last season and were eliminated from the second round.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season. They concluded their 2024-25 campaign on a seven-game winning streak. They were eliminated from the second round of the Champions League qualifiers and eventually lost to Larne in the Conference League qualifying playoffs last season.

Vikingur vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Notably, the hosts have met a Gibraltarian opponent twice, and the Red Imps have also squared off against a Faroese team twice.

The Vikings met Europa FC in the Conference League qualifiers in 2022 and registered a 3-1 win on aggregate.

The Red Imps locked horns against Torshavn in the Champions League qualifiers in 2013. They were held to a draw in the home leg and lost the reverse leg 5-2.

The hosts have won three of their last five games and have scored at least two goals in these wins.

The visitors have lost their last three away games in the European qualifiers.

Vikingur vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

The Vikings have won three of their last four home games, though they suffered a loss in their previous home outing last week. Notably, they have won their two meetings against a Gibraltar team thus far and will look to build on that record.

The Red Imps will play their first competitive match of the season, and might be a bit rusty. While they are winless in two meetings against Faroese teams, they have scored in both and will look to continue that form.

The Vikings should be able to make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vikingur 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Vikingur vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vikingur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

