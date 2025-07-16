Vikingur vs Malisheva Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Vikingur will invite Malisheva to Víkingsvöllur in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week, and Vikes registered a 1-0 away win.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to five games in the first leg. They had lost just one of their six games in the Conference League qualifiers last season, recording three wins. Nikolaj Hansen scored the match-winner in stoppage time of the first half.

The visitors made their debut in the European qualifiers last season but were eliminated from the first round of the Conference League qualifiers. They played their first competitive match of the season last week and failed to open their goalscoring account.

Vikingur vs Malisheva Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The visitors have lost their last two games in the Conference League qualifiers, failing to score in both.

The hosts have won four of their last five games, and they have also kept four clean sheets in that period.

Vikes have lost just one of their last 10 home games in European qualifiers while recording six wins.

The visitors are winless in their last three competitive games, suffering two losses. They have conceded two goals apiece in two games in that period.

Vikes are on a nine-game winning streak at home in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in their last 10 home games.

The visitors have endured an eight-game winless streak on their travels in competitive games, suffering four losses.

Vikingur vs Malisheva Prediction

Vikes have enjoyed a good run of form, losing one of their last 12 games in all competitions. They have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games in 2025, and are strong favorites.

Malisheva won their first-ever game in Europe last season at home, but have suffered defeats in their subsequent two appearances in the European qualifiers. They have conceded at least two goals in three of their last five away games and will look to improve upon that record.

The Vikes have lost just one of their last 12 home games in European competitions, including qualifiers. With that in mind and considering the visitors' record in Europe, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vikingur 2-0 Malisheva

Vikingur vs Malisheva Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vikingur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

