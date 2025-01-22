Viktoria Plzen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Viktoria Plzen and Anderlecht return to action in the Europa League when they lock horns at the Doosan Arena on Wednesday. David Hubert’s men head into the midweek clash as one of just five sides yet to suffer defeat in the European second-tier competition and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Viktoria Plzen maintained their fine run of results as they secured a 2-0 victory over Swedish outfit AIK in a friendly matchup at the Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano last Thursday.

Miroslav Koubek’s side have now gone unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 7-2 thrashing of Dynamo České Budějovice in the Czech 1. Liga, where they are currently second in the league table.

Viktoria Plzen now return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up two wins and three draws from their six matches to sit 17th in the standings with nine points from a possible 18.

Over in Belgium, Anderlecht stopped the rot in the Jupiler League as they picked up a 2-0 victory over 10-man Kortrijk at the Guldensporenstadion last Sunday.

Before that, Hubert’s men were on a run of three back-to-back defeats in the league, where they currently sit fourth in the standings with 36 points from 22 games.

Anderlecht now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, claiming four wins and two draws from their six games to collect 14 points and sit third in the table.

Viktoria Plzen vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Viktoria Plzen and Anderlecht, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten in eight of their nine Europa League games, including qualifying matches, claiming five wins and three draws so far.

Anderlecht have lost just one of their last nine away matches across all competitions while claiming six wins and two draws since late October.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten in all but one of their 15 competitive home games this season, picking up 11 wins and four draws so far.

Viktoria Plzen vs Anderlecht Prediction

Buoyed by their win over AIK, Viktoria Plzen will return to action in the Europa League with confidence as they look to secure a playoff qualifying spot.

While the Czech outfit have been rock-solid at home this season, Anderlecht have been tough to crack in the competition and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils to extend their unbeaten run.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-1 Anderlecht

Viktoria Plzen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Viktoria Plzen’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last seven outings)

