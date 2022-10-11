Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Viktoria Plzen lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side at the Doosan Arena on Wednesday.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, are at the top of the Czech First League table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front. The Czech outfit has lost all its matches in Europe this season, however, and has a point to prove in this match.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a predictably flawless record against Viktoria Plzen and have won all the five matches that have been played between the two teams.

Viktoria Plzen have suffered 30 defeats on the European front in their history and five of them have come at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have faced only Olympiakos more times in the UEFA Champions League with a flawless record and could match their feat in this particular regard with a victory this week.

Viktoria Plzen have conceded 12 goals in their three UEFA Champions League games so far this season - the most conceded by a team at this stage of the season since the 2016-17 campaign.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 31 group games in the UEFA Champions League - a record for any team in the history of the competition.

Viktoria Plzen have never kept a clean sheet at home in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded 22 goals in their 10 such matches so far.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season but have shown occasional flashes of brilliance under Julian Nagelsmann. The Bavarians dominated their Czech opponents in the reverse fixture and are in need of a similar performance this week.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann on #PLZFCB : "With twelve points, we would be well-placed to reach the knock out phase. That would give us some peace of mind, especially ahead of Sunday. This is a very important game. It's up to us to remain relaxed as we have done in the #UCL thus far." 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann on #PLZFCB: "With twelve points, we would be well-placed to reach the knock out phase. That would give us some peace of mind, especially ahead of Sunday. This is a very important game. It's up to us to remain relaxed as we have done in the #UCL thus far." https://t.co/DmTKk5QtnH

Viktoria Plzen have struggled in a decidedly difficult group and will need a miracle to take something away from this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-4 Bayern Munich

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

