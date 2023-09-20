Viktoria Plzen vs FC Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023 

Viktoria Plzen welcome FC Ballkani to the Doosan Arena in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts are coming off a 7-1 win at Zlin in the Czech Fortuna Liga at the weekend. Pavel Sulc and Rafiu Durosinmi scored braces and provided an assist in the rout.

Ballkani, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Dukagjini in the Kosovo Superliga. Altin Merlaku and Albin Berisha scored in either half to force a share of the spoils.

The Xhebrailat booked their spot in the Conference League group stage with a 4-2 aggregate win over BATE Borisov in the playoffs. A 4-1 home win was followed up by a 1-0 loss in Belarus. Plzen, meanwhile, qualified with a 5-1 aggregate win over Tobol, winning 2-1 away and 3-0 at home.

Plzen and Ballkani have been drawn in Group C alongside Dinamo Zagreb and FC Astana.

Viktoria Plzen vs FC Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Plzen are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions this season, winning the last 10.

Six of Ballkani's last seven away games in the Conference League have seen the opener scored on or before the half-hour mark.

Plzen have scored at least twice in their last 10 games across competitions.

Ballkani have won eight and drawn one of their last 10 games across competitions.

Plzen kept a clean sheet in three home games of their Conference League qualifiers this season.

Viktoria Plzen vs FC Ballkani Prediction

Plzen are riding an impressive 10-game winning run, so confidence will be high in Miroslav Koubek's side. The coach will be taking charge of his first European campaign and will fancy his chances of navigating to the knockouts.

Ballkani, meanwhile, are the outsiders in the group, but a positive start to their tournament could upset predictions. Nevertheless, expect Plzen to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Plzen 2-0 Ballkani

Viktoria Plzen vs FC Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Plzen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Plzen to score over 1.5 goals