Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2024

Viktoria Plzen will host Fiorentina at the Stadion Mesta Plzen on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side have had a positive run of results of late and will be looking to replicate the same on the European stage this week. They faced Swiss outfit Servette in the last-16 of the competition last month, playing out a goalless draw across two legs before going on to win on penalties.

Viktoria Plzen are set to make their first-ever quarterfinal appearance in a European tournament and will be looking to give a good account of themselves this week.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have struggled for results in Serie A in recent weeks and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere. They were drawn against Maccabi Haifa last time out in the tournament, picking up an entertaining 4-3 victory in the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw in the second.

The visitors faced Lech Poznan at this stage of the competition last season, picking up a 6-4 aggregate victory and will be targeting victory here as well.

Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Viktoria and Fiorentina.

The visitors have had nine meetings against Czech opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn twice and lost twice.

The hosts have had 10 competitive meetings against Italian opposition. They have won three of those games, drawn twice and lost the other five.

Fiorentina are the second-highest-scoring side in the Conference League this season with a goal tally of 19.

Viktoria have the second-best defensive record in the Conference League so far with a goal concession tally of just one.

Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina Prediction

Viktoria are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one competitive game since last November. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome this week.

Fiorentina have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five. They have won just one of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Fiorentina

Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viktoria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matchups)