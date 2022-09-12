Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Inter Milan are back in action with another important match in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday. Both teams have made poor starts to their European campaigns and will need to step up in this fixture.

Viktoria Plzen are in second place in the Czech First League and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front so far. The home side edged Sigma to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will need to adapt to a different class of opposition in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Serie A table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Nerazzurri edged Torino to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen | Už v úterý přivítá Viktorka v Plzni Inter Milán



Při prvním domácím představení ve slavné Lize mistrů nás čeká italský vicemistr Pojďme si ho společně představit!



Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Viktoria Plzen have never played an official fixture against Inter Milan and have their work cut out for them this week. Inter Milan find themselves in the Group of Death this season and cannot afford to drop points in what is a must-win game.

Viktoria Plzen form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan Team News

Viktoria Plzen need to win this game

Viktoria Plzen

Petr Pejsa is recovering from a long-term injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. The Czech side are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting lineup and will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan need to be at their best

Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is yet to hit full fitness and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Dalbert and Gabriel Brazao have made progress with their recoveries and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Romelu Lukaku

Suspended: None

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindrich Stanek; Vaclav Jemelka, Ludek Pernica, Lukas Hejda, Libor Holik; Lukas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha; Jan Sykora, Jan Kopic, Jhon Mosquera; Tomas Chory

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andre Onana; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Robin Gosens, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have a strong squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle on the European front. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella have stepped up for the Nerazzurri in the past and will need to bring their skills to the fore this week.

Viktoria Plzen were thoroughly outplayed by Barcelona last week and will need a miracle to pull off an upset in this match. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Inter Miami

