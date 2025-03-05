Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Viktoria Plzen will entertain Lazio at Doosan Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. The visitors finished at the top of the league table while Plzen booked their place in the knockout round with a 3-1 win on aggregate over Ferencvárosi last month.

The hosts have won their last two games and registered a 2-0 away triumph over Mladá Boleslav in the Czech First League last week. Amar Memić, assisted by Matěj Vydra, broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, and Lukáš Kalvach doubled their lead in the 80th minute.

The Biancocelesti returned to winning ways after three games with a 2-1 away win over AC Milan in Serie A. Mattia Zaccagni scored in the first half and Samuel Chukwueze leveled the scores in the 85th minute. Pedro scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Italian teams 16 times across all competitions. They have registered three wins while suffering eight losses.

The Biancocelesti have met a Czech team six times, with all meetings coming against Sparta Prague. They have two wins, two losses and two draws in these games.

Viktoria Plzen have suffered two losses at home in competitive games this season, with one of them registered in the Europa League.

Lazio have failed to score in four of their eight away games in 2025.

The visitors have lost six of their last 24 games in the Europa League, with all defeats registered in their travels.

Plzen have suffered one loss in their last 17 home games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Prediction

Viktoria Plzen have seen conclusive results in their 10 games in 2025, recording six wins. They have lost just one of their eight home meetings against Italian teams, with five ending in draws. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight Europa League home games and will look to build on that form.

Le Aquile have lost just one of their last six games while recording three wins. They have won six of their last eight games in the Europa League, scoring at least two goals in these wins. They are winless in their last three meetings against a Czech team, suffering two defeats.

Mattia Zaccagni has muscle fatigue and is likely to sit this one out. Taty Castellanos, Alessio Romagnoli, and Elseid Hysaj are also sidelined with injuries.

The visitors have a good recent record in the Europa League and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-2 Lazio

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

