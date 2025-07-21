Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Viktoria Plzen will welcome Servette to Doosan Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday. Plzeň last made an appearance in the group stage of the 2022-23 campaign, while the visitors have never progressed to the group phase of the Champions League.

Ad

The hosts made it to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League last season. They played their first match of the season last week and got their Czech First League campaign underway with a 5-1 away win over Pardubice. Matěj Vydra bagged a brace, scoring a goal early in either half.

The visitors were eliminated from the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season. In the 2022-23 season, they made it to the third qualifying round of the Champions League. They will play their first competitive match of the season and have won their last three friendlies.

Ad

Trending

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with the meetings taking place in the Conference League round of 16 in the 2023-24 season. Both legs ended in goalless draws, and Plzen registered a 3-1 win on penalties.

The visitors have a poor record against Czech teams, losing 10 of the 15 games.

The hosts have won their last three competitive games, scoring 11 goals. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a four-game unbeaten run. They had scored three goals apiece in three games in that period.

Plzen have an unbeaten home record against Swiss teams, winning two of the three games.

Les Grenats, meanwhile, have a winless record in away meetings against Czech teams, losing seven of the eight games.

Ad

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Prediction

Plzen got their campaign underway with a comfortable win last week and will look to continue that form in their first home game of the season. They went unbeaten in the qualifying campaign of the 2022-23 Champions League, winning all three home games while scoring nine goals, and are strong favorites.

The visitors went winless in their qualifying campaign in 2023-24, drawing three of the four games. Notably, they have won just one of their last four competitive away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Considering Plzen's recent record in European qualifiers and the visitors' poor away record against Czech teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Servette

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viktoria Plzen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More