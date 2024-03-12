Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Viktoria Plzen will host Servette at the Stadion Mesta Plzne on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 tie.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in the Czech top-flight at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They thrashed league leaders Sparta Praha 4-0 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including 21-year-old Cheick Souare who netted a stunning strike to open his account for the club.

Servette have also impressed in their domestic assignments and are on the hunt for their first Swiss Super League title in the 21st century. They beat Lausanne-Sport 3-1 in their last match, with Enzo Crivelli coming off the bench to score a second-half brace and seal the points for Rene Weiler's men.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week, with both sides struggling to impress in the final third for much of the game, leaving the tie in the balance ahead of the return leg in the Czech Republic this week.

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Viktoria and Servette.

The visitors have had 11 meetings against Czechoslovakian opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn three times and lost the other six.

The hosts have had three competitive meetings against Swiss opposition picking up one win, one draw and one loss.

Viktoria have the best defensive record in the Conference League this season with a goal concession tally of just one.

All but one of the Maroons' four league defeats this season have come on the road.

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Prediction

Viktoria are on a brilliant 14-game unbeaten run, picking up 11 wins in that period. They have won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Similarly, Servette have picked up six wins from their last seven matches and have lost just once all year. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against a motivated Viktoria side on Thursday.

Prediction: Viktoria Plzen 1-0 Servette

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viktoria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)