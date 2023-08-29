Viktoria Plzen vs Tobol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Viktoria Plzen host Tobol at the Doosan Arena on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff, looking to get the job done.

The Czech side hold a 2-1 advantage following their win in Kazakhstan last week. It took 72 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Cadu put Plzen in front. Lukas Kalvach doubled their advantage in the penultimate minute of normal time. Serges Deble pulled one back for Tobol in the eighth minute of stoppage time, but it was too little too late.

Aiming to reach their first European competition since 2007, Tobol must now win by at least two goals to fulfill their ambitions. Plzen, though, are far more experienced in comparison, having played in the Champions League and Europa League and locked horns with European heavyweights.

Last season, Miroslav Koubek's side were in the Champions League and are looking to secure European football for the second straight year.

Viktoria Plzen vs Tobol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second meeting between the two teams after their first-leg clash last week.

Viktoria have won their last seven games, scoring at least twice.

Viktoria have won all four of their European qualifiers this season.

Tobol are winless in four games across competitions

Tobol have won just two of their last 10 away games in European qualifiers: 1-0 vs Lincoln Red Imps and 3-1 vs Basel.

Tobol have not scored in three of their last four away games in European qualifiers.

Viktoria Plzen vs Tobol Prediction

Plzen have the advantage after their first-leg win and come into the game in strong form, winning their last seven games across competitions. Tobol, meanwhile, have gone through the motions, and their lack of experience in Europe could be their undoing.

The Czech side are the favourites yet again and should prevail narrowly once again.

Prediction: Viktoria 2-1 Tobol

Viktoria Plzen vs Tobol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Plzen

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes