VIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UEL Match - May 26th, 2021

Manchester United will play their first cup final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they take on Villarreal in the Europa league final on Wednesday night. The Red Devils have had a solid season and will be looking to end their campaign on a high.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have had an extremely impressive Europa League campaign under Unai Emery. The Yellow Submarines have played some beautiful football and will be quietly confident of getting a positive result after beating Arsenal in the semi-final.

With stars like Gerard Moreno and Bruno Fernandes lining up tonight, the Europa League final could be decided on fine margins. Both teams have some key players doubtful for the big encounter.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire might not be fit to take the field while Villarreal's dynamic winger, Samuel Chukwueze, could also be on the sidelines for the Europa League final.

Squads to choose from

Villarreal (VIL)

S Asenjo, G Rulli, F Jorgensen, R Albiol, M Gaspar, J Foyth, Pau Torres, A Pedraza, R Pena, P Estupinan, A Moreno, R Funes Mori, J Costa, A Ratiu, Jose Manuel Lopez, S Chukwueze, D Parejo, M Trigueros, M Gomez, E Capoue, F Coquelin, V Iborra, A Baena, Y Pino, R Guerra, D Raba, G Moreno, Paco Alcacer, C Bacca, F Nino, A Millan

Manchester United (MUN)

David De Gea, Dean Henderson, S Romero, L Grant, N Bishop, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, E Bailly, A Telles, A Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Juan Mata, Matic, Donny van de Beek, S McTominay, Daniel James, A Diallo, E Galbraith, H Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, S Shoretire, A Elanga

Predicted Playing XI

Villarreal (VIL)

Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros, Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United (MUN)

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

Match Details

Match: Villarreal (VIL) vs Manchester United (MUN), UEFA Europa League final

Date: 27th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: PGE Arena, Gdansk

Villarreal (VIL) vs Manchester United (MUN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Villarreal (VIL) vs Manchester United (MUN) Dream11 Suggestions

The captaincy option has to be given to Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes. Everything in the Manchester United attack goes through him and he has been in stunning form this season.

The vice-captaincy decision can be a difficult call. Gerard Moreno, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani are all excellent options. Cavani is experienced on the big stage and can be backed to make a major impact.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Asenjo; Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres; Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Fred; Edinson Cavani (VC), Gerard Moreno

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) Vice-Captain: Edinson Cavani (MUN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Asenjo; Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol; Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Manu Trigueros, Fred; Edinson Cavani, Gerard Moreno (VC)

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) Vice-Captain: Gerard Moreno (VIL)