Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos drop points on the road | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal held Real Madrid to 0-0 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a La Liga game on Saturday.

Villarreal started strongly, moving into the final third with ease to push Real Madrid onto the back foot. Arnaut Danjuma hit the post in the 18th minute following a cut back from Giovani Lo Celso. The Yellow Submarines continued their relentless attacks, but could not breach Thibaut Courtois' citadel.

Madrid withstood the onslaught, and responded in kind. Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr, Luka Jovic and Nacho came close to breaking the deadlock, but the game ended goalless.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Marcelo had a game to forget

Marcelo had a game to forget.

Marcelo did not have the best of games against Villarreal. The Brazilian struggled offensively as well as defensively. He was unable to keep Samuel Chukwueze in check. Marcelo's inability to track back allowed the 22-year-old to run riot.

The Brazilian looked rusty. He attempted some reckless passes, which resulted in Villarreal attacks. Moreover, he gave away the ball cheaply on numerous occasions. One of his clearances drew a save out of Thibaut Courtois. His positioning and sluggishness caused the visitors all sorts of trouble.

#4 Sevilla inch closer to Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal shields the ball.

Sevilla following their 2-0 win over Elche, Sevilla have reduced the gap between themselves and the league leaders to four points. Los Blancos had extended their lead to six points last week after Julen Lopetegui's men dropped two points following their draw against Osasuna.

Villarreal put in a massive shift against Los Blancos, taking the game to the Spanish giants. Unai Emery's men gave it their all to secure a draw. Although Los Blancos were marginally better, the hosts deserved to take something from the game.

However, with the season inching closer to the finish line, Carlo Ancelotti's men cannot afford to drop points in such fashion.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav