Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United (Villarreal win 11-10 on penalties): 5 Talking Points as Unai Emery wins fourth UEL title | UEFA Europa League 2020-21 

Villarreal scripted one of the most memorable fairytales in world football, upsetting Manchester United on penalties. After the game finished 1-1 courtesy of strikes from Gerard Moreno and Edinson Cavani, the Yellow Submarine clinched the Europa League trophy with an 11-10 scoreline in the penalty shootout.

The outing was rather cagey, with neither side able to split open their opponent. Chances went begging for both teams as the game was encapsulated by poor decision-making in the final third and sloppy finishing.

Emery won Villarreal their first-ever silverware and became the only manager to win the competition four times, and got his tactics spot on. While Manchester United were uninspiring on the evening, Villarreal thwarted every single attacking foray of theirs with utmost application.

On that note, we shall have a rundown of the five major talking points from Villarreal's historic UEL triumph over Manchester United.

#1 Manchester United come flying out of the blocks

Paul Pogba was all over Villarreal in the opening exchanges of the fixture

Right from the outset, Manchester United ran hard over the Yellow Submarine's back line. They were in cruise control as they spent most of their time heating up Villarreal's defensive third.

Marcus Rashford let fly from a distance when Emery's troops sat back in to block any penetration.

Mason Greenwood enjoyed plenty of space down the right flank, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making overlapping runs. With close to 70% of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, Manchester United exhibited confidence and intent.

Paul Pogba, too, dictated the pace of play from a wider role in midfield. He was able to pick out innovative passes and get the forwards into the game. However, it was a case of tireless probing for the Red Devils.

Much to their frustration, the lack of decisiveness in the final third cost them a realistic shot at winning the cup.

#2 Villarreal score through Gerard Moreno's brilliant run

Gerard Moreno provided the goods for Villarreal once again

There was much to appreciate about Villarreal's prolific goalscorer Gerard Moreno. His passing could not affect the game, but his hard work and recurring runs down the channels gave Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof a tough time.

Through a traditional set-piece tactic of running from the wide spot in an outspread line of attack from a free-kick. Moreno skipped past his marker and got the faintest of touches to glide the ball past David de Gea.

It was all about the late movement, calculation of his run and the timing of his goal. For all of Manchester United's aggression early on, it was Emery's set-piece strategy that breached the opposition defense.

💛 @GerardMoreno9 es el primer jugador que marca más de 30 goles en una misma temporada (entre todas las competiciones) para el Villarreal desde Giuseppe Rossi en la 2010/11 ⚽️#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/586MwvuE4d — UEFA.com en español (@UEFAcom_es) May 26, 2021

