Villarreal initiate contact with agent of Barcelona star to explore potential transfer: Reports

Villarreal have touched base with the entourage of Barcelona defender Sergino Dest to discuss the possibility of a loan move, according to Spanish radio network La Cadena SER.

Villarreal have a top right-back in their ranks in the shape of Juan Foyth. The 24-year-old has been a regular starter for the La Liga club since joining them on an initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Foyth played 38 matches in all competitions for Unai Emery's side last term and has featured in each of their three La Liga matches this season. However, he suffered a knee injury during the side's match against Getafe last weekend.

The Argentina international could now be sidelined for around two months. The injury blow to Foyth could force Villarreal to enter the market for a new right-back despite the transfer window closing on Thursday (September 1).

Barcelona's Dest has thus emerged as a potential option for the Yellow Submarine, according to the aforementioned source. Emery's side have even checked the possibility of a loan deal for the right-back.

Dest's entourage has fielded an enquiry from Villarreal, as per journalist Adria Alberts. However, the player is reportedly not sold on the idea of moving to Estadio de la Ceramica.

Apart from Villarreal, Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in Dest. It remains to be seen if the right-back would be interested in a move to Germany this summer.

Sergino Dest has fallen out of favor at Barcelona

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Dutch giants Ajax for €21 million in 2020. He embarked on a new journey in La Liga by putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

The United States international made a positive start to his time with the Blaugrana under Ronald Koeman. He made 41 appearances across all competitions during his first season at the club.

However, Dest has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Barcelona following Koeman's exit. He does not appear to have a place in Xavi's plans for the future.

It is worth noting that the 21-year-old was left out of the Catalans' last two matchday squads. He is among the players Xavi's side are looking to offload before the window closes on September 1.

Barcelona are said to be looking to sign a new right-back themselves, with Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier said to be a target. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Dest will secure a move away from Camp Nou.

