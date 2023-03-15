Villarreal vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2023 

Villarreal host Anderlecht at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday (March 16) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16.

The hosts endured a difficult run of results last month but have seen their performances improve recently. Villarreal drew 1-1 against their Belgian counterparts in the first leg. Manu Trigueros scored the opener just before the half-hour mark to record his first goal in almost a year.

Villarreal have made it past the last 16 in their last three appearances on the European stage and will look to continue that run this week.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Jupiler Pro League this season but continue their push for continental glory. They struggled to get going in the first half of the first leg last week.

Anderlecht managed just three shots but upped the ante after the restart with Anders Dreyer scoring a brilliant equaliser before the hour mark.

Villarreal vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Villarreal and Anderlecht.

The visitors have won just four of their last 16 competitive games against Spanish opposition. They have drawn three games in that period and lost the other nine.

The hosts are unbeaten in three competitive matchups against Belgian opponents.

Only five of Anderlecht's 11 league wins this season have come at home.

Villarreal have picked up 23 points at home in the league this season. Only the top two teams in La Liga have picked up more.

El Submarino Amarillo have scored just 29 goals league goals this season, the fewest of all teams in the European spots in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Anderlecht Prediction

Villarreal are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions after losing four on the bounce. They're unbeaten in their last two home games, though.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht's latest result ended a three-game winless streake. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-0 Anderlecht

Villarreal vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Villarreal's last five home games.)

