Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Yellow Submarine were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 17 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 15 victories.

Villarreal are winless in their last eight matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their worst such run against the Basque giants in their history.

After a run of 10 defeats in 12 matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have played out draws in their last four games away from home against Villarreal in La Liga - only Real Madrid have a longer run of this kind in the competition.

Villarreal have lost three of their last eight home games in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have improved under Ernesto Valverde but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Villarreal have been in impressive form in recent weeks but have struggled against Los Leones in recent years. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes