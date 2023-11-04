Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Villarreal are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Chiclana by a 5-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. Los Leones were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 15 victories.

Villarreal have won only one of their last nine matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 5-1 margin in May last year.

After a run of three consecutive defeats away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in five of their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only two of their last 14 matches away from home against teams from the region of Valencia in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao have lost each of their last two matches away from home without finding the back of the net in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against Athletic Bilbao in the recent past. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game,

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oihan Sancet to score - Yes