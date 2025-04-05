Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Preview
Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Basque outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Yellow Submarines defeated Getafe by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Villarreal have a slight edge over Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 17 victories.
- Villarreal have won only one of their last 12 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 5-1 margin in May 2023.
- Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga - they had lost 10 of the 12 such games preceding this run.
- Villarreal have played out draws in 16 of their 49 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - they have played out more draws only against Real Madrid and Espanyol in the history of the competition.
Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
Athletic Bilbao have grown into a robust outfit under Ernesto Valverde and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants have good players in their ranks and will need to make the most of their form this weekend.
Villarreal have also been impressive this season but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes